Maryland SPCA Waiving Adoption Fees For Cat Adoptions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’ve ever thought about adopting a cat, now is the time to do it.

The Maryland SPCA says its shelter is full of felines, and its offering a deal to help you bring home a new friend and help the shelter as well.

Maddy Parsons wants a cat, and the Parsons family is ready to adopt one from the Maryland SPCA.

“We really love cats, and my daughter really loves cats, so we’re just trying to get a life long friend,” said Brianna Parsons.

It’s not only good news for them, but also for the shelter, which is currently full of felines.

“The Maryland SPCA is full of adult cats. Right now, we have more than 100 in our care,” said Tina Regester, with the Maryland SPCA. “Until we’re able to find homes for cats, we’re unable to take in any more cats in the community that need our care.”

Some of the cats have been here for three months.

“During the summer, it’s a busy time in shelters in general,” Regester said. “There are a lot of cats being born. So right now, we’re just really full, particularly adult cats.”

Right now, to encourage cat adoptions, the Maryland SPCA is waiving the $55 adoption fee through Sunday.

“Normally, the adoption fee for an adult cat is $55 dollars, so we’re waiving that fee,” Regester said. “In addition, the cats will be spayed and neutered. They will be vaccinated and they will be ready to go.”

And the Parsons family, well they’re taking a new feline friend home to Halethorpe.

“We’re going to adopt a cat named Casey,” Briana said. “She’s a year old, she’s playful, and we’re looking forward to it. We’re excited.”

Click here for more information about adoptions at the Maryland SPCA.

