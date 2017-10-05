CASA Of Maryland Joins Lawsuit Against Termination Of DACA

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CASA of Maryland has joined a lawsuit against the termination of DACA, which protected undocumented immigrants brought here as children from being deported.

CASA filed suit in U.S. District Court in Prince George’s County, asking a federal judge to prevent DACA from going away.

Undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children have been encouraged to enroll in DACA to go to school and go to work without fear of being deported.

Last month, President Donald Trump rescinded that program.

“I’m scared. I’m scared for my future, and I’m scared for my parents’ future,” said Monica Comacho.

At 7 years old, Comacho’s mother crossed the Mexican border with Monica in hand.

Last month, she joined a demonstration in Washington to appeal for the protection against deportation DACA provided.

On Thursday in Maryland, that appeal moved to the courts.

“We are suing the trump administration,” said one CASA representative.

The lawsuit claims the government misled young people into giving up sensitive information with the promise that it would not be shared with immigration and customs enforcement.

“The government has signaled repeatedly it intends to betray that promise,” the representative said.

The CASA lawsuit claims rescinding DACA contradicts existing policies in the Department of Justice and Homeland Security, that the president didn’t follow proper procedures, and the of ending DACA was motivated by racism against Mexicans and Central Americans.

Friday is the deadline for recipients to re-apply in DACA for the next two years before the program ends in March.

President tTump has said he would like a better alternative to DACA.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook