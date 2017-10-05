Maryland Woman Shot In Las Vegas Attack Improving In Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman who was one of the more than 500 people injured in the Las Vegas mass shooting had her best night in the ICU, according to her father.
Tina Frost, from Crofton, is in a coma after a bullet hit her right eye. She is in stable condition at a hospital in Nevada.
Her father wrote on Facebook Thursday:
“Tina’s third night in ICU has been her best. Small, but critical steps, in her marathon. A more extensive update from the family to follow later. Thanks for everyone’s tremendous support!!!”
A GoFundMe fundraiser for Frost has already raised more than $370,000.
