Police: Murder Suspect Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man wanted for murder in Baltimore was found dead in Anne Arundel County from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

45-year-old Joseph Masilek was charged with murder in the death of Robert Breen, 68.

Breen had been found fatally shot in the 5500 block of Summerfield Ave. on Tuesday.

At 8 a.m. on Thursday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was called about a man with a rifle who had just walked into the woods behind the 2600 block of Annapolis Rd. in Severn.

Responding officers found a man, later identified as Masilek, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

