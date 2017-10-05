Police: Murder Suspect Found Dead From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say a man wanted for murder in Baltimore was found dead in Anne Arundel County from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
45-year-old Joseph Masilek was charged with murder in the death of Robert Breen, 68.
Breen had been found fatally shot in the 5500 block of Summerfield Ave. on Tuesday.
At 8 a.m. on Thursday, the Anne Arundel County Police Department was called about a man with a rifle who had just walked into the woods behind the 2600 block of Annapolis Rd. in Severn.
Responding officers found a man, later identified as Masilek, dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook