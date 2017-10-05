Man Given Community Service For Hanging Noose At Local School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was sentenced to 120 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a hate crime charge in connection with a noose being placed at Crofton Middle School back in May.

Conner Charles Prout pleaded guilty to a charge of race/religious belief–harass/commit a crime upon.

He was sentenced to 120 hours of community service under the direction of the Anne Arundel County NAACP. This sentence was in collaboration with Rev. Stephen A. Tillett, president of the Anne Arundel County NAACP.

Prout and John Havermann were arrested after a noose was found hanging from a light post in the courtyard at Crofton Middle School on May 11.

Prout was also sentenced to a suspended sentence of three years in prison, and 18 months of supervised probation.

Havermann is set to go to trial on October 19.

