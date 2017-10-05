Man Given Community Service For Hanging Noose At Local School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old was sentenced to 120 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a hate crime charge in connection with a noose being placed at Crofton Middle School back in May.

Conner Charles Prout pleaded guilty to a charge of race/religious belief–harass/commit a crime upon.

He was sentenced to 120 hours of community service under the direction of the Anne Arundel County NAACP. This sentence was in collaboration with Rev. Stephen A. Tillett, president of the Anne Arundel County NAACP.

Prout and John Havermann were arrested after a noose was found hanging from a light post in the courtyard at Crofton Middle School on May 11.

Prout was also sentenced to a suspended sentence of three years in prison, and 18 months of supervised probation.

Havermann is set to go to trial on October 19.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch