Paul Ryan To Visit Maryland To Pitch Tax Plan

Filed Under: Paul Ryan, tax proposal

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Speaker Paul Ryan will visit a factory in Chestertown on Thursday in the hopes of selling the Republican tax proposal. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun. 

The Speaker will visit Dixon Valve & Coupling Co.. The company says they would like to benefit from the tax plan’s proposal to lower the top corporate rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.

Paul Ryan could face questions about eliminating the state and local tax deduction, could have a large impact in Maryland. 45 percent of people in the state took the deduction in 2014, the highest percentage of filers in the country.

Representative Andy Harris, who represents the district the Speaker is visiting made this statement about Paul Ryan’s visit: “Our nation’s tax code has not seen major reform since 1986, and this framework will bring long-overdue financial relief to families and to small businesses that create jobs in America.”

 

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch