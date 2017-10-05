Paul Ryan To Visit Maryland To Pitch Tax Plan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — House Speaker Paul Ryan will visit a factory in Chestertown on Thursday in the hopes of selling the Republican tax proposal. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.
The Speaker will visit Dixon Valve & Coupling Co.. The company says they would like to benefit from the tax plan’s proposal to lower the top corporate rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.
Paul Ryan could face questions about eliminating the state and local tax deduction, could have a large impact in Maryland. 45 percent of people in the state took the deduction in 2014, the highest percentage of filers in the country.
Representative Andy Harris, who represents the district the Speaker is visiting made this statement about Paul Ryan’s visit: “Our nation’s tax code has not seen major reform since 1986, and this framework will bring long-overdue financial relief to families and to small businesses that create jobs in America.”
