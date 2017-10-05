Police Attempting To ID Person Of Interest In City Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police need help identifying a person of interest in the murder of a 35-year-old man.

The victim was murdered on September 25 around 1:07 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Fayette Street at Belnord Avenue.

The person of interest was captured on surveillance video wearing an Air Jordan t-shirt.

Anyone with information as to the man’s identity is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to the BPD Mobile App.

