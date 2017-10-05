Police: Woman Arrested After Video Shows Her Stomping, Kicking Dog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Florida woman has been arrested and faces animal cruelty charges after elevator surveillance video surfaced of her repeatedly kicking her small dog, police say.

It happened in Aventura, just south of Fort Lauderdale, on Sept. 20.

Officials told CBS Miami that Artech Condominiums security first became aware of the incident when a tenant complained of dog feces in the elevator.

When they reviewed the footage, the saw that it had captured images of the small Yorkie/Shitzu mix being abused.

Security reported the incident to the Miami-Dade Animal Cruelty hotline, and 24-year-old Keevanna Wilson was arrested on Sept. 29.

Miami-Dade Animal Services Investigators took custody of the dog, which received medical treatment.

