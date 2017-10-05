Pumpkin Spice Overload: Hazmat Call Caused By Pumpkin Spice Air Freshener

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — By the end of October, most people are sick of pumpkin spice, but several people literally became sick because of pumpkin spice on Thursday.

The Baltimore Fire Department responded to a hazmat call at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, located in the 400 block of S. Chester St.

The school was evacuated as a precaution after someone reported an unusual smell on the third floor.

Hazmat crews were called to investigate, and took readings twice. Both were negative for anything toxic.

After further investigation, it was determined the odor was caused by a pumpkin spice plug-in air freshener.

Two adults and two students were taken to local hospitals after feeling nauseous because of the smell. Another adult was also taken to a hospital for an unrelated issue.

