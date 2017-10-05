Ride And Walk To Help Local Doctors Perform Limb Surgeries On Mission Trips

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Surgeons from Sinai Hospital’s Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics are heading to Haiti on an incredible mission: Performing life-changing operations on children with born with limb deformities.

Support for the trip starts with a bike ride in Oregon Ridge Park.

“None of it would be possible, the mission trips, the support of the patients, the physical therapy, if the Save-A-Limb family wasn’t there donating,” says Dr. Shawn Standard, head of pediatric orthopedics at Baltimore’s International Center for Limb Lengthening.

Thanks to support from the Save-A-Limb Fund, mission trips to places like Haiti and the Dominican Republic are possible. And some of the money comes from the annual ride and walk event, the Save-A-Limb Fund Fest.

“Not only do we take care of the children, but we educate the staff as we are there, we put on conferences and lectures,” Dr. Standard says.

Money raised there also goes to helping families with emotional and financial support, and purchasing state-of-the-art equipment like a 3-D printer that allows surgeons to do a mock surgery on a patient before they even cut the skin.

“Providing not only monetary support, but even awareness,” says Standard. “How they reach out and let other people know that these children do exist… let these children grow and be happy.”

For more information about the Save-A-Limb Fund Fest, taking place on Oct. 14, CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook