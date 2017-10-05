12 Maryland Students Hospitalized, Teen Driver Charged In School Bus Wreck

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a dozen Maryland students were taken to the hospital after a school bus was rear-ended Thursday morning.

The wreck happened just before 7 a.m., on Rt. 291 at River Park Rd. in Kent County.

According to Maryland State Police, a Ford Taurus being driven by a 17-year-old rear-ended the stopped school bus. The teen driver was found to be at fault for the accident, and charged for following too closely. Fog may have been a contributing factor.

There were 38 children on the bus at the time of the wreck, and 12 of them were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Three other children were later taken to a hospital by their parents.

All of the children have since been released from the hospital.

