Police Seek Burglary Suspect With Distinct Tattoos

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to identify a man with distinct tattoos on his right arm, who was caught on camera burglarizing multiple homes in Baltimore County.
Authorities believe this man is responsible for several burglaries in the Parkville area, with most of them happening in the neighborhoods off of Seven Courts Dr.
The burglaries normally occur during the day, when the residents are at work. The suspect gets into the home through open or unlocked windows, and has stolen cash, credit cards, electronics, and jewelry.
Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.
