Police Seek Burglary Suspect With Distinct Tattoos

Filed Under: Baltimore County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to identify a man with distinct tattoos on his right arm, who was caught on camera burglarizing multiple homes in Baltimore County.

Authorities believe this man is responsible for several burglaries in the Parkville area, with most of them happening in the neighborhoods off of Seven Courts Dr.

The burglaries normally occur during the day, when the residents are at work. The suspect gets into the home through open or unlocked windows, and has stolen cash, credit cards, electronics, and jewelry.

Anyone with information on the identity of this suspect is asked to call police at (410) 307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch