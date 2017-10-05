Weather Blog: Another Summer-Like Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Hi Everyone!

Another late Summer feeling Fall day lay ahead. Sun, and patchy clouds, with a high of 82° today. That easy, enough said.

Let’s talk about Tropical Depression #16. It is skirting the coast of Nicaragua with drenching rains and some winds. Then it will cut across the Yucatan Peninsula and enter the warm Gulf of Mexico. It is there “Nate” will be born and come ashore along the Louisiana coast as a Cat 1 hurricane. Projection have him cutting up through the Tennessee Valley then into the Mid-Atlantic as a pretty good slug of rain. Rain we frankly need.

Another result of this “low” passing by, then moving North East up to New England, will be a shot of Fall air. The Low, “Nate”, call it what you will, is going to grab air from central Canada and move it right into our neighborhood. It is then, later next week, I think we will feel some seasonal temps. It is after all the new season. All we need is the mechanism to kick it, really, off.

MB!