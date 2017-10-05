Weather Blog: Warm October Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Warm temperatures all across the region despite some clouds today. We will end the week with above normal temperatures, that will last well into next week.
Rain chances increase on Sunday, but we do expect to see some heavier rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Nate, now causing rains in Honduras and Nicaragua. It will likely become a category one hurricane this weekend, and make landfall close to the Mississippi- Louisiana border.
It will quickly weaken, but has the potential to cause flooding in the Mississippi Valley and points north.
Locally, we may see one or even two inches of rain across the Mid-Atlantic region by Monday night and Tuesday morning. This will wipe out our current rain deficit very effectively!
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook