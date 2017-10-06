7 People Shot Minutes Apart In Baltimore Thursday Night

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Seven people were injured in two shootings across the City Thursday night, including a teenager.
First, police were called to Pennsylvania Avenue, near the Shake N’ Bake center around 9 p.m., where there they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were rushed to the hospital.
A few minutes later officers were called to Chesterfield Avenue, near Brehms Lane Elementary School,where a man and a 16-year old were found with gunshot wounds.
Around 9:30 p.m., three more people turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police are still working to figure out where the shooting happened.
Police wouldn’t release the conditions of the victims, but say homicide detectives have been called in to investigate.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook