Md. Family Reeling As Daughter Recovers From Shooting In Vegas Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the aftermath of the mass-shooting in Las Vegas, a Maryland woman remains in a medically-induced coma and on a ventilator. Her family says she was able to breathe for a little bit on her own and a CAT scan showed positive results.

In the chaotic moments after the Las Vegas shooting, Anne Arundel County native, Tina Frost’s boyfriend Austin Hughes carried her limp body almost a quarter mile to a pickup truck serving as a makeshift ambulance.

He had help from an unidentified man and Tina’s mom Mary Moreland has a message for him.

“Thank you for saving my daughter’s life,” she says.

Moreland took the first available flight from Baltimore and landed before her daughter got out of emergency brain surgery. Bullet fragments are still lodged in Tina’s head.

“When I first saw her, it was all I could do to keep composed, but she’s a fighter. And it doesn’t matter what she looks like. It matters in [her heart.] So we’re coping.”

More than 7,000 people donated nearly half a million toward Frost’s recovery. Her mom is thankful for the support but: “I’d throw it all away to have my daughter back. It’s overwhelming,” she says.

Tina’s doctors in Las Vegas are unsure how much brain damage she suffered.

“Unfortunately, some people may not ever recover. But some people, I would say that, you know, give it a year,” says Dr. Keith Blum, Sunrise Hospital Neurosurgeon.

“She’s a strong, healthy, fit girl, and she’s an athlete. And she’s a fighter. Hopefully, those things are all in her favor,” says a family friend.

While Tina has taken some breaths on her own. Her mom knows the road to “normal” will be rocky.

“She has her whole life in front of her. And with one incident, we have a nightmare.”

Tina is an accountant for Erns and Young. The company has provided an HR Representative in Las Vegas to provide food and accommodations for the family to give them some comfort as they go through this ordeal.

