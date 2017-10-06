Ex-Maryland Rep. Edwards Running For County Executive

Filed Under: Donna Edwards

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — Former Maryland Congresswoman Donna Edwards has announced she’s running for Prince George’s county executive.

Edwards joins the list of candidates hoping to succeed incumbent County Executive Rushern Baker.

Baker, who is term-limited, is running for governor.

The Democratic race for the job pits Edwards against Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks.

Also running are former Obama administration official Paul Monteiro and Maryland state Sen. Anthony Muse.

