Franchot Seeking Fourth Term As Maryland’s Comptroller

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is seeking his fourth term as the state’s chief tax collector.

Franchot filed his re-election papers Thursday at the Board of Elections in Annapolis. He was first elected in 2006 and is already the third longest-serving comptroller in the state’s history.

Franchot is the first Democrat to file papers for comptroller. One Republican — Anjali Reed Phukan of Worcester County — has filed election papers.

