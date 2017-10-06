Franchot Seeking Fourth Term As Maryland’s Comptroller

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot is seeking his fourth term as the state’s chief tax collector.
Franchot filed his re-election papers Thursday at the Board of Elections in Annapolis. He was first elected in 2006 and is already the third longest-serving comptroller in the state’s history.
Franchot is the first Democrat to file papers for comptroller. One Republican — Anjali Reed Phukan of Worcester County — has filed election papers.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)