Police ID Suspect In Murder Of State Delegate’s Grandson

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have identified a suspect in the murder of the grandson of Maryland State delegate Talmadge Branch.

Police say they are looking for 19-year-old Raekwon Thornton. They say he killed 22-year-old Tyrone Ray on Nicholas Avenue on September 4.

Ray was found with gunshot wounds to his body, but later died at the hospital.

Branch told our media partner, the Baltimore Sun, that “too many young people are dying, and we must find a way to stop it.”

Police released video of a person of interest on September 8.

Homicide detectives were able to identify Thornton through their investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call city police.

