Police: Man Captured On Video Punching Elderly Woman, Tried To Rob Register That Was Empty

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police are searching for a suspect who punched an elderly woman in an attempt to rob an empty cash register last month.
Detectives say on September 22 around 11:22 a.m., the male was captured on surveillance video in the New Sandtown Market, located in the 700 block of Baker Street, where the suspect is seen punching a 71-year-old female employee in the face and attempting to rob a cash register that was empty.
Officers say the suspect stole the employee’s purse and was last seen running south on Calhoun Street.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Citywide Robbery detectives, at 410-366-6341.
Those who want to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
