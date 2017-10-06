Wounded Congressman Throws Out First Pitch For Playoff Game

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the NL Division Series between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.

The Louisiana Republican made a triumphant return to the House last week — more than three months after he was wounded while practicing for an annual charity baseball game featuring members of Congress.

Scalise wore a red Nationals jersey Friday night with his name and No. 3 on the back. He threw to U.S. Capitol Police officer David Bailey while holding onto a walker stationed a few feet in front of the mound.

Scalise, Bailey and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the practice. Zack Barth and Matt Mika, the other shooting victims, were honored after the pitch.

