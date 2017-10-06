UMD Police Charge Man For Painting Swastika On Campus Property

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been charged for spray-painting a Swastika on a trash cart at the University of Maryland, College Park in September, campus police say.
University of Maryland Police say 52-year-old Ronald Alford, Sr. from Hyattsville is suspected of spray painting a swastika on a campus trash cart found near Hagerstown Hall on September 27.
They say Alford was issued a criminal summons for one count of malicious destruction of property and for disturbing school operations.
He was also denied future access to the campus.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook