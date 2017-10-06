VA Atty Report Calls Alexandria Baseball Shooting ‘Act Of Terrorism’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Months after a gunman ambushed members of Congress on a baseball field, a new report called it an “act of terrorism.”

Ava-joye Burnett has more details on the horrific moments that pushed officers to shoot and kill the suspect.

A clear morning back in June became a horrifying moment for members of Congress, as a gunman ambushed lawmakers and staff on an Alexandria baseball field and started unloading rounds from his rifle.

According to the detailed report from the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bryan Porter, the shooter was “fueled by rage against Republican legislators, ” and “decided to commit an act of terrorism.”

The report says in Virginia, an “Act of Terrorism” is defined as “an act of violence… committed with the intent to 1. intimidate the civilian population at large or 2. influence the conduct or activities of the government of the United States, a state or locality through intimidation.”

The report also went on to highlight the bravery of police officers and found they were justified to use deadly force.

The report said the heavily armed suspect carried 80 rounds of ammunition for a semi-automatic rifle and his goal was to “kill and maim as many people as possible.”

But, the report also said when the suspect started to shoot at anyone in sight, one of the Capitol Police officers “almost immediately” shot back.

Special Agents Crystal Griner from Baltimore County and David Bailey were part of the protective detail for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

The report found combined the special agents fired off 34 rounds — enough to distract the shooter from his prime targets until back-up arrived. He was eventually shot three times.

Several victims were shot that day, including Representative Scalise and Special Agent Griner.

But even before this report declared the officers as heroes, they were awarded the Medal of Valor at the White House.

“The assault on June 14 reminded us that evil exists in this world, but it also reminded us that heroes walk in our midst,” said President Trump.

In the conclusion of the report, Commonwealth’s Attorney Porter wrote:

“The agents and officers are the paradigm of what law-enforcement officers should be and are true stewards of the public trust inherent in their respective offices.”

