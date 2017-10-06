Weather Blog: Nice Weekend Ahead, Rain Coming By Sunday

Warm temperatures will continue this weekend, and then we look for rain, much-needed rain, to begin by Sunday.
Our normal high this weekend is only 69 degrees, and we will reach the low to mid-80’s! Rain from a front and the moisture train from tropical storm Nate, will move in on Sunday and end by Monday.
A general 1 to perhaps 2 or 3 inches of rain is possible across the state, with the highest amounts likely across Western Maryland.
Since we have a current 30-day dry spell of about 3 inches, this rain will really help! Have a great weekend, and don’t curse the rain.
Bob Turk