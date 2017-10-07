Cherry Hill Family Holds Vigil, Continues Search For Daughter Missing Since May

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore family is begging the public for help in finding their daughter who went missing this spring. Akia Eggleston hasn’t been seen since May 3.

Five months later, there are few clues and no closure for Akia’s family. Now, they’re calling on the community to help find the 22-year-old woman who was eight months pregnant.

“Hope is the only thing this family has left,” Shawn Wilkinson, Akia’s father

Gathering on the Cherry Hill street where Akia was last seen, family and friends called attention to her unsolved case.

It’s when Akia didn’t show up to her baby shower on May 7 that her family found her apartment nearly cleaned out. Akia also left behind a young daughter.

Initially, police thought that was a clue — that she had walked off on her own.

“I think we are prepared to pivot that foul play is something we are absolutely exploring because she was eight months pregnant at the time. And we’re obviously beyond the time when she could have given birth,” says T.J. Smith with Baltimore Police.

But with no communication, no crime scene, and no trace of Eggleston in five months, family and friends are praying for someone to step up and give them answers.

“If anybody saw anything, the littlest thing right now could crack this wide open and bring her home,” says Wilkinson.

Akia is 4-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook