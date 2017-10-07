Man Fatally Struck By State Trooper In Ocean City

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A man was fatally struck by a state trooper’s vehicle Friday night when he crossed a highway in Ocean City, according to the Maryland State Police.

Troopers say shortly before 11:30 p.m., Master Trooper Price was traveling northbound on Coastal Highway at 76th Street in lane two, the middle lane of the three lane highway, and for reasons unknown, a pedestrian reportedly darted into the street into oncoming traffic and was struck by the trooper.

Trooper Price attempted to avoid the man, but was unable to avoid striking him. He immediately called for an ambulance and other authorities.

The man was transported to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say he did not have any identification with him at the time of the incident.

The trooper involved was assisting the Ocean City Police Department with road patrol during the Endless Summer Cruisin’ event and has been placed on administrative leave, which is routine whenever a trooper is involved in a departmental incident.

The trooper was not injured in the incident.

Investigators are collecting evidence and seeking anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Witnesses are urged to call the Berlin Barrack at 410-641-3101.

