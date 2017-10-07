Nate Now A Category 1 Hurricane

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Hurricane Center reports that Nathan has been identified as a Category 1 Hurricane.
“An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft just penetrated the center of the storm and reported hurricane-force winds,” says the National Hurricane Center in a statement.
The storm is estimated to have winds at 75 miles per hour, with higher gusts.
Hurricane Nathan is moving north-northwest at 22 miles per hour. It is 95 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba, and about 495 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
National Hurricane Center’s Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch says that waves are reaching 20 feet high on the eastern side of the hurricane, over the south-central Gulf of Mexico.
