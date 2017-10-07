Nate Now A Category 1 Hurricane

Filed Under: Hurricane Nathan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Hurricane Center reports that Nathan has been identified as a Category 1 Hurricane.

“An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft just penetrated the center of the storm and reported hurricane-force winds,” says the National Hurricane Center in a statement.

The storm is estimated to have winds at 75 miles per hour, with higher gusts.

Hurricane Nathan is moving north-northwest at 22 miles per hour. It is 95 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba, and about 495 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

National Hurricane Center’s Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch says that waves are reaching 20 feet high on the eastern side of the hurricane, over the south-central Gulf of Mexico.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch