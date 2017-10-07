Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Tractor-Trailer On 695

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after Maryland State Police say he was struck by a tractor-trailer while walking along the inner loop of 695 at Baltimore National Pike.
Maryland State Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning when the tractor-trailer struck the man, who was a pedestrian in the travel portion of the road.
They say the truck driver remained on scene after the incident and has been cooperating with police.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.
