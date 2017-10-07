FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Nate Closes In On Mississippi, Making 2nd Landfall | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By Tractor-Trailer On 695

Filed Under: Maryland State Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died after Maryland State Police say he was struck by a tractor-trailer while walking along the inner loop of 695 at Baltimore National Pike.

Maryland State Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning when the tractor-trailer struck the man, who was a pedestrian in the travel portion of the road.

They say the truck driver remained on scene after the incident and has been cooperating with police.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch