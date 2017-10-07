Police Investigating Brooklyn Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot Saturday evening, Baltimore Police say.
They say just before 6 p.m. Saturday night, officers were called to the 400 block of Annabel Avenue in Brooklyn.
Police say a 51-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were both were shot in the leg and taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
