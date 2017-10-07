FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Hurricane Nate Closes In On Mississippi, Making 2nd Landfall | Current Conditions | Current Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Police Investigating Brooklyn Double Shooting

Filed Under: Baltimore City Police Department, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they were shot Saturday evening, Baltimore Police say.

They say just before 6 p.m. Saturday night, officers were called to the 400 block of Annabel Avenue in Brooklyn.

Police say a 51-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were both were shot in the leg and taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch