Police Searching For Elderly Man Suffering From Cognitive Disorder

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County police are searching for a missing elderly man who was last seen after midnight Saturday.

Officers say Wayne Chiveral, 72, was last seen at his home in the 7000 block of Sollers Point Road in Dundalk and suffers from a cognitive disorder and may be confused when located.

chiveral Police Searching For Elderly Man Suffering From Cognitive Disorder

Credit: Baltimore County Police.

Chiveral was last seen wearing a hat with the words “NASA” on it, blue jeans and a jacket with the words “NASA” and “Chiveral” on it.

Chiveral is also wearing a gold band ring with a blue stone inside of it.

If you have seen Chiveral, please call police immediately at 410-307-2020​

