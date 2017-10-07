Rapper Nelly Arrested On Rape Accusation

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — Police have arrested rapper Nelly after a woman said he raped her in a town outside Seattle, an accusation the Grammy winner’s attorney staunchly denies.

Auburn police spokesman Commander Steve Stocker said officers arrested Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., early Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Walmart.

Nelly is scheduled to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday night.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the allegation was false and motivated by “greed and vindictiveness.”

Stocker says Nelly’s in jail and will have his first appearance before a judge “at some point.”

Nelly is known for his hits “Hot in Herre,” ”My Place” and “Over and Over.” He also appeared in the 2005 film “The Longest Yard.”

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)