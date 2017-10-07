Deputies Looking For Woman Who Escaped Arrest, Deputy Injured By Getaway Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect after she got away in the middle of an arrest, severely injuring a deputy.

Anne Arundel County Sheriffs say on Saturday afternoon, a deputy was driving near Magothy Bridge Road in Pasadena when he observed a woman in the passenger seat of a car, who he recognized as wanted for multiple warrants.

Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy approached the car and attempted to arrest the woman, now identified as 46-year-old Melissa Andrea Day from Severna Park.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy got one handcuff on Day, when the driver accelerated and began to take off.

Investigators say the deputy was pulled for a distance by the car and had injuries to his head and body.

He was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma and is recovering.

Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office says Day and the driver parked their getaway car and were seen running away.

Anne Arundel County Police, Maryland State Police are helping in the investigation.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(TM and Copyright 2017 CBS and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)