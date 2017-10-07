Maryland Volunteers Continue To Help Hurricane Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Weeks after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma ripped through the U.S. mainland, impacting millions in Texas and Florida, Marylanders are continuing to help those in need.

As people in Texas continue to rebuild from Hurricane Harvey’s wrath and Floridians clean up from Hurricane Irma, Marylanders continue to help the victims of the storms.

“We’re just here to help today. The greater Laurel area has been responsive to the needs of helping the community,” says Laurel Mayor, Craig Moe.

With damage estimates from Hurricane Harvey alone expected to top $180 billion dollars, every bit of help is critical.

On Saturday, the City of Laurel, along with the First Baptist Church of Laurel collected much-needed supplies for the victims — including money and personal care items, and supplies for pets.

“This is our church and that’s what we’re called to do. We’re called to love our neighbors,” says Mario Dieudonne, with First Baptist Church of Laurel.

“We feel very blessed. When we’ve been in challenges ourselves, my family, we’ve had the blessing given to us,” says one woman.

The blessing didn’t stop there.

“We did it because, we thought that if we were in their shoes, we would want them to help us,” says one young volunteer.

In Baltimore, two City Springs Elementary School students are hoping to raise $500 dollars for Harvey victims, but they will now donate $3,000 dollars to those in need.

“That is the compassion and resilience that makes Baltimore great,” says Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen.

