Weather Blog: Rain Approaching

- Normal high & low: 70° & 49°
- Hurricane Nate is now a Category 1 hurricane. We’ll be seeing the rain Sunday night into Monday evening. Link to National Hurricane Center updates:
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers after 2 a.m.
Increasing clouds, with a low around 70.
South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m.
Cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 9 to 11 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 70%.
New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm.
Low around 69. South wind around 7 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
