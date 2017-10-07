Weather Blog: Rain Approaching

By Tim Williams
Filed Under: Meteorologist Tim Williams' Weather Blog
  • Normal high & low: 70° & 49°

 

  • Hurricane Nate is now a Category 1 hurricane. We’ll be seeing the rain Sunday night into Monday evening. Link to National Hurricane Center updates:

http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

 

Today

Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

 

Tonight

A chance of showers after 2 a.m.

Increasing clouds, with a low around 70.

South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

 

Sunday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m.

Cloudy, with a high near 80. South wind 9 to 11 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 70%.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

 

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm.

Low around 69. South wind around 7 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

