Md. Man Among 95 Fallen Firefighters Honored At Ceremony

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — They run into danger, without a second thought, put their lives on the line to save complete strangers.

On Sunday, 95 firefighters from across America who died in the line of duty, were honored for their sacrifice to helping others.

“Firefighters are the ones running towards danger, a burning building, a blazing wilderness, or even a car crash while others are running away,” said Chief Dennis Compton, chairman of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation board of directors.

“They will not be forgotten,” said Jan Garner, Frederick County Executive.

In a ceremony filled with pomp and circumstance, the firefighter’s names were added to the National Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial.

Maryland Firefighter John Ulmschneider from Prince George’s County was among those honored. He was fatally shot while on a welfare call in 2016.

Through the hugs and tears, the family and friends left behind are also remembered for their support and dedication something heroes counted on every day.

“Firefighters including your firefighters aren’t heroes because they died in the line of duty. They became heroes the day they signed up to be a firefighter, knowing full well the risk they might face,” said Chief Compton.

More than 5,000 people attended today’s ceremony.

For a list of those honored CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)