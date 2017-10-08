Former NFL Player John Moffitt Defends Cam Newton’s Comments

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Former NFL player John Moffitt took to social media on Sunday to echo sexist comments made by Cam Newton against women sports reporters.

Moffitt defended Newton, who said to Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue’s question about wide receiver Devin Funchess’ route running, the former league MVP said, “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes. It’s funny.”

In a post on facebook, the former offensive lineman said, “Women don’t know football — most guys barely do.”

Moffitt went on to say that women reporters are hired for their appearance — “networks like a sexy sideline reporter” and that Newton had a right to question “the authenticity of her game knowledge.”

“He was laughing because she was fed that question like most of her kind are,” writes Moffitt.

He also said that since women don’t play professional football, “Women don’t really know the game- they are incapable.”

Moffitt blames networks for this issue for roles women are hired for.

“If women are so knowledgeable with a game they can’t play let them do play by play or color commentary,” he says.

Moffitt has already received criticism for his comments.

“You lost a fan today with this. Your remarks are insensitive, ignorant, and shameful,” writes Adam Householder, from Washington.

ESPN reporter Jenna Laine also commented: “Can’t say I’ve ever been ‘fed’ a question. And to be perfectly honest, there’s really nothing ‘sexy’ about what we do as beat reporters. I suggest you do some research and educate yourself.”

Can't say I've ever been "fed" a question. And to be perfectly honest, there's really nothing "sexy" about what we do as beat reporters. https://t.co/JtJZnqLTE4 — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 8, 2017

Cam Newton has since “expressed regret” for his remarks, posting a video apology on Twitter.

Yogurt company Dannon cut ties with Newton, who was a spokesman for their greek yogurt brand Oikos, over the comments.

