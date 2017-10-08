Light City 2018 Inviting Baltimore Neighborhoods To Join In Festival

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is expanding their Light City Festival for 2018. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts is inviting the community to participate in their annual Light City event.

Tracey Leong explains how you can join in with your neighborhood.

For the first time, neighborhoods are being invited to join the Light City Festival and showcase their community for a chance to win cash prizes.

Illuminating Charm City for the third year, Light City will once again transform Baltimore into a glowing work of art.

“Light City has always been for Baltimore by Baltimore, embraced not only by the huge crowds here at the harbor but by the community,” says Kathy Hornig, Light City Festival Director.

Light City is looking forward to expanding their annual event and is encouraging Baltimore neighborhoods to also join the festival.

“To show their civic pride during Light City by lighting up in creative ways and winning cash prizes for their neighborhood associations,” says Hornig.

Brilliant Baltimore is also hoping to bring in new musical acts.

“We would love to increase the music component with more music, more concerts and headline concerts,” says Hornig.

The family-friendly festival will feature more than 50 attractions next year, including large-scale light installations, interactive art piece, as well as food vendors.

Light City will be happening April 6 through 21 in 14 different neighborhoods.

The deadline to submit for Light City is February 1, 2018.

For more information about Light City CLICK HERE, and to learn more about the community showcase CLICK HERE.

