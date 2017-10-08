WATCH WJZ AT 4 PM: Ravens Take On The Raiders | Expert Picks | Purple Pride Gallery

Police: Mother Rescued Infant Seconds Before Train Hit SUV

OKLAHOMA, Pa. (AP) — State police say a mother pulled an infant from her sport utility vehicle seconds before a train struck it after an accident left two vehicles on the tracks in western Pennsylvania.

Police said a woman crossing an intersection in the borough of Oklahoma failed to yield the right of way and was hit by another SUV just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

Both vehicles became disabled on the Norfolk Southern tracks. Several witnesses were able to push the second SUV off.

Police in Westmoreland County said the mother “was able to free her infant child from the rear of the (first) vehicle within seconds of the train impacting her vehicle.”

Police said she and the infant sustained moderate injuries, as did the other driver. Multiple traffic violations are to be filed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

