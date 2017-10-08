Police Investigate Shooting Inside Maryland Wal-Mart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for the person who opened fire inside a Maryland Wal-Mart, injuring one person.

The Howard County Police Department reports the shooting happened at the Wal-Mart store located in the 3200 block of North Ridge Rd. in Ellicott City.

Police were called at midnight Saturday about a shooting inside the store, and responding officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.

Following their investigation, police say there was a fight inside the store, which led to one person being shot.

After the shooting inside the store, police report the victim went out and got a gun from a vehicle in the parking lot, and fired retaliatory shots towards the store.

No one was injured by those gunshots.

The man injured in the shooting inside the store was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police are working to identify the shooting, and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

