Report: Third Baltimore Officer Will Plead Guilty To Racketeering Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A third Baltimore County Police officer will reportedly plead guilty in federal court, on racketeering charges, our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports.

The Sun says Detective Jemell Rayam’s will plead guilty for robbing people he detained, billing overtime hours when he wasn’t working, and forged police reports, according to his attorney, Dennis Boyle.

Two other police officers plead guilty to racketeering over the summer. Maurice Ward, and Evodio Hendrix admitted to stealing from citizens, lying on police reports, taking tropical vacations while claiming they were on the job.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar has scheduled sentencing for Feb. 20 for Hendrix and Feb. 21 for Ward.

Prosecutors have now said they are dropping criminal charges against over 100 people in light of the charges against the officers.

The Sun reports a fourth officer, Det. Momodu Gondo, called “G Money” in wiretapped phone calls, is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday to change his plea of not guilty.

There are seven officers in total that were indicted. Baltimore Police spokesman T.J. Smith says they were suspended without pay.

– Detective Momodu Bondeva Kenton Gondo, 34, of Owings Mills (also charged in drug-dealing conspiracy) (joined BPD November 2005)

– Detective Evodio Calles Hendrix, 32, of Randallstown (joined BPD April 2009)

– Detective Daniel Thomas Hersl, 47, of Joppa (joined BPD September 1999)

– Sergeant Wayne Earl Jenkins, 36, of Middle River (joined BPD June 2016)

– Detective Jemell Lamar Rayam, 36, of Owings Mills (joined BPD July 2005)

– Detective Marcus Roosevelt Taylor, 30, of Glen Burnie (joined BPD May 2009)

– Detective Maurice Kilpatrick Ward, 36, of Middle River (joined BPD October 2003)

Sergeants Wayne Jenkins, as well as Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor have plead not guilty. Their trials are scheduled to begin in January.

