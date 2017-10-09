Baltimore Among Top 10 Cities That Eat The Most Chick-fil-A Sandwiches

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Nate Moves Up East Coast Bringing Heavy Rain | WJZ Radar

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When people think of Baltimore, a crab cake may be the first food to come to mind, but Chick-fil-A’s original chicken sandwich is obviously very near and dear to Marylanders, too.

Chick-fil-A recently ranked the 10 cities that ordered the most original chicken sandwiches in 2016, and Baltimore made the cut, having consumed more than 300 million of them in 2016.

The original chicken sandwich is an all time favorite of people all over the country, a breaded and fried chicken breast filet on a soft toasted bun with two crunchy pickle slices. As simple as it may sound, it is still the most popular entrée on the menu.

Atlanta is the city that consumed more original chicken sandwiches than any other last year, earning the title “Chicken Town.”

Here’s the full list:

  1. Atlanta
  2. Dallas-Ft. Worth
  3. Houston
  4. Philadelphia
  5. Washington, D.C.
  6. Charlotte, N.C.
  7. Raleigh-Durham
  8. Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne
  9. Los Angeles
  10. Baltimore

 

