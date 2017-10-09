2 Suspects Arrested After Deputy Dragged By Getaway Car

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with a deputy being injured after he was dragged by their car while escaping from police custody over the weekend.
Melissa Day and David Ward were arrested without incident on Monday.
Day and Ward were wanted in connection with an incident on Saturday, after a deputy was dragged by their vehicle.
A deputy spotted Day inside a vehicle, and recognized that she was wanted on several charges. He tried to arrest her, but after getting one cuff on her, the driver, Ward, took off, dragging the deputy at least 100 feet.
The deputy was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma and later released.
