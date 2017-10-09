Md. Woman Shot And Killed After Crashing Her Car Into FL Officer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland woman was shot and killed by a Miami Beach Police Officer after she struck a police officer with her car Sunday night.

Miami-Dade Police say it started when the suspect, 22-year-old Carianne Hithon from Bowie, crashed her black BMW into two cars along Ocean Drive in South Beach.

Fleeing this crash, police say Hithon drove west on 12th Street, entering the intersection of Collins Avenue against the light and struck another car.

While fleeing the second crash scene, she struck a nearby police officer, David Cajuso, who was helping motorists and pedestrians nearby. The impact sent the officer into the air, police say.

It was then that police say another officer shot at Hithon in her car. She proceeded to travel down 12th Street, but struck a parked car and came to a stop.

Police say there was a passenger with Hithon during the incident.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, but she later died from her injuries.

Miami Police say the officer involved was also taken to the hospital, but has since been released and is recovering at home.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook