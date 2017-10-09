Arundel Mills’ Movie Theater Evacuated Because Of Unspecified Threat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A movie theater inside a Maryland mall is being evacuated as a precaution because of a reported threat.
Authorities say someone called in a threat at 4:30 p.m., to the Cinemark at Arundel Mills Mall, which is right next to Maryland Live! Casino.
Only the mall’s movie theater is being evacuated as a precaution, and authorities have yet to find anything during their search of the theater.
No further details have been released at this time.
