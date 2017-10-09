WATCH WJZ TONIGHT AT 11: A Congressman's Close Call. What Congressman Elijah Cummings thought was a routine medical procedure had him fighting for his life. Now, he's telling his story to WJZ's Vic Carter.

Arundel Mills’ Movie Theater Evacuated Because Of Unspecified Threat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A movie theater inside a Maryland mall is being evacuated as a precaution because of a reported threat.

Authorities say someone called in a threat at 4:30 p.m., to the Cinemark at Arundel Mills Mall, which is right next to Maryland Live! Casino.

Only the mall’s movie theater is being evacuated as a precaution, and authorities have yet to find anything during their search of the theater.

No further details have been released at this time.

