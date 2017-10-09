WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Nate Moves Up East Coast Bringing Heavy Rain | WJZ Radar

Native Community To Honor Indigenous People’s Day

Filed Under: Indigenous Peoples Day

BALTIMORE (AP) — Native American organizers are spending Columbus Day spreading awareness of a campaign to support legislation in Baltimore to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People’s Day.

The event will take place on Monday at the Baltimore American Indian Center, where leaders from the Baltimore Native American community will share information about the campaign.

Last year the Baltimore City Council introduced legislation to change the holiday’s name but the bill did not pass.

 

