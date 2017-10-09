New Cat Cafe, Charm Kitty Cafe, Helps Local Cats Get Adopted

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charm City, meet Charm Kitty.

Baltimore’s first cat cafe opened for business on Sept. 30.

“It’s basically just a place you can come get a cup of coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and hang out with some cats,” says owner, Cam Tucker.

And people are doing just that. The cafe has been booked solid.

And if you like one of the cats, you can take it home! That’s right, all the cats at the cafe are adoptable.

“At the end of the day, its about getting cats to have a new home, and I think that’s what’s happened,” Tucker says.

They are averaging about an adoption a day — perhaps because the casual, no-cage setting is perfect.

“Their personalities come out a little bit more when they’re relaxed,” says employee Julia Flaccavento.

The cafe is located at Whitehall Mill on Clipper Mill Road.

If you want to go, you have to reserve a 70-minute play session on CharmKittyCafe.com.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on F acebook