Officials Seek State Privacy Protections For Police Body Camera Footage

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County officials are asking for state lawmakers to consider strengthening rules that govern public access to police body camera footage. That’s according to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun.

Councilman Todd Crandell of Dundalk and Councilman Wade Kach of Cockeysville are sponsoring a measure that would urge the General Assembly to consider statewide legislation that would regulate when the public could view such footage “without trampling upon the overarching goal of transparency” in police-community relations.

Crandell says it’s a layer of protection for innocent victims and bystanders for their privacy. But the ACLU of Maryland says state law already provides sufficient privacy protections. The ACLU has opposed legislation to limit access to police video. They say its critical that the public be able to view police interactions with citizens.

Earlier this year, a bill failed that would have required law enforcement agencies to withhold from the public video footage in a variety of police incidents.

County officials say the Police Department has finished training and distributing body cameras to about 1,400 officers.

The resolution for the measure will be discussed Tuesday in Towson. A vote is scheduled for October 16th.

