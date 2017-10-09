WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER:  Nate Moves Up East Coast Bringing Heavy Rain | WJZ Radar

WJZ FOOTBALL:  Ravens Beat Raiders 30 - 17 | Purple Pride Gallery | VOTE: Play of the Week 

Group Behind Online Petition Declaring Trump Mentally Ill Holding Physical Events This Weekend

Filed Under: change.org, Duty To Warn, president donald trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Change.org petition declaring that President Donald Trump is mentally ill and “must be removed from office” now has more than 60,000 signatures, but it all started with one — that of a Baltimore-area psychologist.

Towson-based John Gartner, who specializes in borderline personality disorder and depression treatment, tells The Baltimore Sun he believes the president is a “malignant narcissist,” which can manifest with paranoia, anti-social behavior and sadism.

Gartner’s online movement — Duty To Warn — has been controversial to say the least, and is now moving into the physical world with two events this weekend. The “Duty to Warn Symposium and March” will be held in New York City and a Duty To Warn town hall is planned for D.C.

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, who introduced a bill in May proposing to establish an “independent commission on presidential capacity,” will receive an award at the New York City event.

“The 25th Amendment was adopted 50 years ago, but Congress has never set up the body it calls for to determine presidential fitness in the event of physical or psychological incapacity,” Raskin said in a statement around the time he introduced the legislation.

The 25th Amendment outlines procedures for what to do if the President dies, resigns or is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office” for another reason.

Gartner, who is also a Princeton graduate and former assistant professor at the Johns Hopkins medical school, told The Sun last month that “there’s evidence here of someone, really, who’s actually disconnected from reality.”

“We have someone in charge of the nuclear codes who is not in touch with reality,” he went on to say. “I can’t imagine anything more dangerous,” he said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch