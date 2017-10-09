Surveillance Photo Released Of Man Who Used Stolen Credit Card

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who used a credit card that was stolen from inside a vehicle.
The Westminster Police Department reports several car break-ins from communities near Route 31 early Monday morning.
Wallets and credit cards were stolen, and one of those stolen credit cards was used shortly after the thefts.
The suspect was driving a silver Chevrolet Silverado with Maryland tags.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call police at (410) 848-4646, or by a confidential text to 847411, keyword TIPWPD or contact the TIPS line at (410) 857-8477.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook