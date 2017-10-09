Tuberculosis Cases Confirmed At Maryland High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two cases of tuberculosis (TB) have been confirmed at a Maryland high school.
Health officials say the cases are at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County.
Authorities say those infected are being treated and there is no risk of additional exposure to any students or staff, as it normally takes at least eight hours of close contact in a small room for TB to be transmitted.
School and health officials will meet with parents and staff to give additional information and answer any questions.
For more information, parents and can call the Prince George’s County Health Department, TB Control Program, at (301) 583-3110.
